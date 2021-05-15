Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 605.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

