Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,469 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 621.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $390.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

