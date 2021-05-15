Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,975 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

MTUM stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.78.

