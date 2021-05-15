Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,845.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $42.26 million and approximately $68,845.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $17.90 or 0.00036853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.53 or 0.00544511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.61 or 0.00233860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005099 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.00 or 0.01183602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.26 or 0.01215019 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,360,344 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

