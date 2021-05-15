Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,520 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

