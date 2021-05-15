Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MFG opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.