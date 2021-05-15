Mizuho Increases Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Price Target to $17.00

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

MGTA opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $537.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 100.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 95,102 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 2,060.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 96,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 115,904 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

