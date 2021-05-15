Model N (NYSE:MODN) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Model N’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE MODN opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Model N has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,239.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,391 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 135.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

