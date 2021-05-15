Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Cap of $18.31 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002025 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $49,180.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.55 or 0.00815624 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

