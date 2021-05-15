Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MONY stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 270.80 ($3.54). The company had a trading volume of 2,149,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,787. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 266.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

