Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $2,767,545.60 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $2,767,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at $332,396,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $3,997,988.80.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $316.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

