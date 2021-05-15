Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Issues Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

MNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.