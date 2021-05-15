Morgan Stanley Boosts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $95.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NYSE AYX opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -285.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $764,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,615,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Alteryx by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

