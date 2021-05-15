Morgan Stanley Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $87.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.39. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

