Morgan Stanley Increases Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Price Target to $7.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 49.28% from the company’s current price.

TEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,666,541 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $18,831,913.30. Also, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock worth $154,606,878. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tenneco by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

