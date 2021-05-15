Morgan Stanley Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $96.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.