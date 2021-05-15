Morgan Stanley Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $127.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.84.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $176,300,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

