Morgan Stanley Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $223.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.70.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $171.01 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,215,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 114,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 96,960 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

