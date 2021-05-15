Morgan Stanley Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.46. Target has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $217.39. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 67,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

