Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXS. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.20 ($79.06).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LXS stock opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.