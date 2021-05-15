Morgan Stanley Trims Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price to $22.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.27.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.84) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $186,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.