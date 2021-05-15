Morgan Stanley Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $172.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.29.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $135.93. 4,367,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 12 month low of $84.88 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

