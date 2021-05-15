Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $121.16

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$121.16 and traded as high as C$134.27. Morguard shares last traded at C$134.27, with a volume of 3,639 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Morguard in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$121.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.38, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.79.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported C($5.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$259.51 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 13.5400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

