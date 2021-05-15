Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

