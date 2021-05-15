Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.70 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day moving average of $284.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.