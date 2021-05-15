Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,985,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,730,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,530,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

