Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 45,698 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,698 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,293,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

