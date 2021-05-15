Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,787 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

NYSE:APH opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

