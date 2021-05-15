Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

