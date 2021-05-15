Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

