Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $329.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.88 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

