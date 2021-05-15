Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

