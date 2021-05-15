Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 591 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,303,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,578 shares of company stock valued at $30,583,022. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

