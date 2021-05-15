Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Price Target Lowered to $0.05 at Scotiabank

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $0.10 to $0.05 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 87.91% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS:MPVDF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 90.08%.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

