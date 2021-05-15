MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.89

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.89 and last traded at $95.78, with a volume of 6827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,072 shares of company stock worth $7,753,284. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

