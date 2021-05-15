Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market capitalization of $31.93 million and $1.62 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.21 or 0.01105899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00113273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

