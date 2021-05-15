Multiplier (MXX) Price Hits $0.20

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $20.35 million and $11,858.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00092751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.89 or 0.00570453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00238929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004727 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.76 or 0.01173707 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $586.93 or 0.01204851 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 285,892,614 coins and its circulating supply is 103,999,885 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

