Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh Sells 4,000 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $549,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Walentin Mirosh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00.

NYSE:MUR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,165,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

