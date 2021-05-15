MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of MVBF opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

