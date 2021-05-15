MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce $550.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.40 million to $562.90 million. MYR Group reported sales of $513.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,425 shares of company stock worth $4,881,683. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYRG traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $85.10.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

