Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.54 Billion

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $423.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.58 or 0.00023438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,425.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.06 or 0.07904999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.84 or 0.02557075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.54 or 0.00642469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.10 or 0.00208602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00847997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.43 or 0.00678660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.00596054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.