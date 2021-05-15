National Bank Financial Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$260.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYD. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.10.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD opened at C$212.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$224.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$221.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$184.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.