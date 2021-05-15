National Bankshares Increases Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$5.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.42.

HWX stock opened at C$4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$889.68 million and a PE ratio of 95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.10. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$4.80.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

