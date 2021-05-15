National Bankshares Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$31.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB increased their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.65.

Shares of KEY opened at C$30.64 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.62.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 685.71%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

