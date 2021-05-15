National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NESR. Barclays upped their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised National Energy Services Reunited from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.97. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.45 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 989,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

