National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after buying an additional 158,685 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. 309,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,049. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $53.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

