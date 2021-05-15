National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Trimmed by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after acquiring an additional 328,949 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

