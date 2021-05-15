National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.070-1.120 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.07-1.12 EPS.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,248.81, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

