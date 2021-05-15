National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $46.91, but opened at $49.14. National Vision shares last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 1,060 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 16.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,248.81, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

