Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $65.45 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $516.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,941. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.98 and a 200-day moving average of $498.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

